Hailey Green: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Contestant Who Is Just 15 Years Old

Hailey Green has made it to the Knockouts of ‘The Voice’ season 21. Here’s what you need to know about this 15-year-old standout singer.

Hailey Green will be hitting the stage for the first round of Knockouts on The Voice. The 15-year-old is already one to watch this season because of her unique sound. She’ll be singing “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton and facing off against Libianca.

Who is Hailey Green? This season isn’t her first time on The Voice stage. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the singer.

Hailey Green during the Battles on ‘The Voice.’ (NBC)

1. Hailey is a member of Team Blake.

Hailey performed Marc Broussard’s “Home” for her Blind Audition. Blake was the only coach to turn his red chair during her performance, but the other coaches were fully aware of Hailey’s talent. John Legend said that Hailey’s voice was “so powerful and so grown-up sounding.” Ariana Grande admitted that she regretted not turning her chair for Hailey. Hailey later faced off against Lana Scott in the Battles.

2. She’s auditioned for ‘The Voice’ before.

Hailey actually auditioned for The Voice in season 19. She was just 14 years old at the time. The coaches didn’t turn their chairs then, but she didn’t give up on her dreams. Two seasons later, Hailey returned for redemption and is one step away from the live shows!

3. Hailey is from Mississippi.

The singer lives in St. Martin, Mississippi. She is a student at St. Martin High School and is currently in her sophomore year.

4. Hailey is a member of her JV football team.

Hailey is the only female on her school’s JV football team, according to her NBC bio. She plays on the team as an outside linebacker. “Never let anyone tell you You Can’t!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in her official football uniform in 2020.

Hailey Green during her Blind Audition on ‘The Voice.’ (NBC)

5. Hailey loves to switch up her hair.

When Hailey auditioned for The Voice season 21, she had long blonde hair on one side while the other side was shaved. She has dyed her hair several colors already, including pink!