After splitting the first two games of the campaign at home, the Ducks have four games this week in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Minnesota. Anaheim had a triumphant 4-1 victory over the Jets on Opening Night last Wednesday at Honda Center, but two nights later faced a disappointing outcome at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. With the game looking like it was headed to overtime, Anaheim gave up a rebound goal to the Wild's Marcus Foligno with just 7.2 seconds left in a 2-1 defeat.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO