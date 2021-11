The strength of our nation rests on the ability that “We the People” have a voice in its governance and are confident in the integrity of our elections. In this hour, public trust in our elections is being systematically undermined, to the detriment of all Americans. During and after the 2020 Presidential Election, the integrity of our democracy has been challenged by misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation that sows discord and undermines trust in America’s electoral process.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO