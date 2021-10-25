A 'bomb cyclone' hit California. Photos and videos show the mudslides, floods, and destruction left in its wake.

Caltrans maintenance supervisor Matt Martin walks by a landslide covering Highway 70 in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. AP Photo/Noah Berger

A group of storms pelted California and the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains on Sunday.

Photos show mudslides, flooding, and destruction were left in the storms' wake.

In California, nearly 117,000 customers across the state were without power as of Monday morning.

A series of fierce storms known as a "bomb cyclone" pounded California on Sunday, leaving mudslides, flooding, and destruction in its wake.

The Golden State saw record-shattering rainfall totals and flash flooding, leading to evacuations in some areas, according to the Washington Post .

Photos show the aftermath of landslides that wiped out sections of highway in Plumas County, California.

Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. AP Photo/Noah Berger

Though Oregon and Washington didn't get as much rain as California did, the states felt the brunt of strong winds and power outages, according to the New York Times . The strong storms also brought storm surges to the area.

Storm surge hits Randy Evans as a bomb cyclone system moves over the Northwest United States on October 24, 2021 in Depoe Bay, Oregon. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

In California, nearly 117,000 customers across the state were without power as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US .

Vehicles drive through a flooded area as a powerful storm drenched northern California in Fairfield, California, U.S. October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The sudden burst of rain followed months of drought in California. Streets became flooded with rainwater, photos show.

Independent journalist Stierch posted a video to Twitter showing a fast-moving creek flooded with muddy water near Santa Rosa, California.

California has already seen its fair share of environmental catastrophes this calendar year, ranging from raging wildfires to a murky oil spill .

Now the set of storms is approaching the East Coast, where meteorologists are forecasting more flash flooding and torrential downpours on Tuesday.