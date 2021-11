Three men have been arrested over suspicions of spiking drinks or using injections, as police revealed more than 160 people have reported claims to them in two months.Two teenagers – aged 18 and 19 – were arrested by Nottinghamshire Police on suspicion of conspiring to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve.And Lincolnshire Police said they had arrested a 35-year-old man at 3am on Friday in connection with an attempted drink-spiking at a nightclub in Lincoln.Hundreds of cases of injection and drink-spiking have been reported to police forces across the UK, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO