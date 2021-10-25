CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio woman kidnapped at home, locked in her car

By Cris Belle
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmc1T_0cbzQiLT00

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are investigating a kidnapping that happened on Saturday morning.

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

Police responded to a call of the kidnapping in progress in the 13000 block of Bangor Avenue around 6 a.m., according to a press release.

When police got there they say they found a woman who’d been bound and locked in her car for hours.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The victim says she arrived home in the early morning hours, parked her car in the driveway and started to go into her house when she was approached by two men armed with handguns, according to police.

Officers say the men allegedly hit her in the face and tied her up before going into her home and stealing several items.

Child’s skeleton, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas apartment, sheriff says

The suspects then locked the victim in her car and left, police say.

Garfield Heights police are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information about this incident to call the detective bureau at 216-475-5686.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

UPDATE: Juvenile detained in connection to Family Dollar fire

Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. UPDATE: DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile was detained as a suspect in connection to a fire at a local Family Dollar. According to the Harrison Township Fire Chief, police detained a teenager as a suspect in connection to the fire at the Family Dollar on N. Dixie […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton teen dies of gunshot wound

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound early Monday morning, Dayton Police Department said. On November 1, a little after midnight, police responded to a 911 call from the boy’s cousin who found the body next to a gun. The caller said it looked like the boy shot himself in […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fire destroys Ohio Nurses Association HQ in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has completely destroyed the headquarters of the Ohio Nurses Association (ONA) in Hilliard early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the building, on the 3700 block of Ridge Mill Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. No cause for the fire has been released. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin confirmed […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

‘Demented’: Ohio police report sewing needle found in trick-or-treat candy

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Fostoria, Ohio say they are investigating candy that was tampered with and handed out during trick-or-treating. Citywide trick-or-treat in Fostoria was held Saturday, October 30. Police say a sewing needle was found in two pieces of candy, which was confirmed through an X-ray. “Although we only are aware of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Garfield Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Garfield Heights, OH
WDTN

Residents and pet safe after Sidney structure fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sidney Monday morning. Around 7:25 am on November 1, the Sidney Fire department sent crews to a structure fire on Washington Street, Sidney FD said. Shelby County Dispatch confirmed it is also sending personnel to assist in getting the fire under […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Nine people shot at Halloween party in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nine people have been shot and 1 critically injured at a Halloween party late Saturday night. According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. There were more than 200 people there for a Halloween party at the time when the suspect opened fire.
TEXARKANA, AR
WDTN

Weekend fire displaces Sidney residents, injures 1

At 3:20 am, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic. All residents escaped safely and had attempted to extinguish the fire in the kitchen before calling 911, Sidney FD said. Crews investigated the home to confirm the fire had been put out.
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Skeleton#Wjw
WDTN

Beavercreek man pleads guilty to attempting to support ISIS

DAYTON Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man has pleaded guilty to attempting to join the terrorist group ISIS-K. In 2018, Naser Almadaoji was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport, a release by Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said. According to the […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Green County deputies to X-ray scan Halloween candy Sunday

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you need help checking your kids’ trick-or-treat candy? Police in Greene County got you covered Halloween night. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it will scan candy through the X-ray machine from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the county courthouse on Sunday, October 31. The scanning is to […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 killed in crash on U.S. 36 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a crash in Miami County Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Fairview Snodgrass Road, just east of Piqua. A car heading south on Fairview Snodgrass Road pulled out from a stop sign […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
WDTN

Ohio man enters plea agreement in Capitol riot case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio man who was federally charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has entered a plea agreement. The Department of Justice would only confirm that a plea has been entered by Justin Stoll. The DOJ would not comment on any details of the agreement until it is officially […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man charged in connection to explosive devices found on Ohio River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in connection to explosive devices found on three towboats and barges on the Ohio River since last Thursday, October 21. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device in the United States Magistrate Court. Officials traced the materials used to build […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTN

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
EDUCATION
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy