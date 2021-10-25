Nigeria launches digital currency 'to drive economic growth'

October 19, 2021 - Central banks around the world, most notably in China, the United States and United Kingdom, are actively considering whether to adopt or create their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The geopolitical pressures are high, with China far enough along in trials that it plans to roll out this new currency for international visitors as early as the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Other countries, keen to embrace the "tech revolution," are vying to be early adopters of CBDCs. South Korea, Sweden, Cambodia, the Bahamas and Hong Kong are among various countries with pilot programs. Jurisdictions such as the U.S., U.K. and the Eurozone are in the exploratory stages, and risk being left behind if they do not move quickly.

