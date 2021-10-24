CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton, Tom Morello Team Up On Morello’s New Solo Project

By Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton is a guest on Rage Against the Machine's 's latest solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire. He and Tom co-wrote the song, called “The War Inside,” and...

Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton ‘Glow’ on New Duet [Listen]

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have teamed up for a brand-new Christmas song, “Glow." The stunning, ebullient tune spotlights the powerhouse vocalists’ strong deliveries and complementary harmonies. “Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets...
MUSIC
mainstreet-nashville.com

Chris Stapleton postpones Nashville shows

For the third time since this summer, a major country solo artist has been forced to nix a major Nashville show for reasons aside from the COVID-19 pandemic. First, Garth Brooks was forced to cancel his in-progress Nissan Stadium show due to unpalatable weather in July, then a serious vocal cord injury necessitated Sturgill Simpson canceling his November dates at the Ryman Auditorium.
NASHVILLE, TN
wirx.com

Tom Morello & grandson premiere video for collaborative song “Hold the Line”

And grandson have premiered the video for their collaborative song “Hold the Line.”. The black-and-white clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist rocking out with the “Blood//Water” artist in the corner of a small room. The claustrophobic, punk-rock vibe reflects the political message of the song, which, as grandson explains, takes its title from the “union rally cry for anyone experiencing backlash for standing their ground.”
MUSIC
shutter16.com

Tom Morello releases “Hold the Line” featuring grandson

Rock & Roll icon and two-time Grammy winner releases his highly anticipated new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which features a brand new collaboration with platinum-selling alt-rocker grandson. “Hold The Line” is an anthem of rebellion, all snarling battlecries, and abrasive guitar licks. Listen to Tom Morello and grandson’s latest...
MUSIC
953wiki.com

CHRIS STAPLETON CONCERT AT RIVERBEND POSTPONED

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Tomorrow October 21 at Riverbend Music Center has been POSTPONED due to his doctor’s orders. A new date will be announced soon. Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date. From Chris Stapleton: “I want to thank you...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Tom Morello Is a Real Life Guitar Hero

On this week’s episode of the Rockstar Experience podcast, we don’t want to give too much away. Why? Because our own Ryan Luetz is sitting down with none other than the legend himself, Tom Morello – co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage – in a must-listen interview.
LOS ANGELES, CA
103GBF

Tom Morello Calls Zack de la Rocha ‘The Greatest Frontman of All Time’

Recently spoke at length about different notable aspects of the groundbreaking rock singers he's worked with, calling Rage Against the Machine bandmate Zack de la Rocha "the greatest frontman of all time" and complimenting the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell for "his ability to craft melody, beautiful and ferocious melody out of the ether."
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Tom Morello Tells Apple Music About New Album ’The Atlas Underground Fire’

Tom Morello joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new album ’The Atlas Underground Fire’. He tells Apple Music about making the album entirely during lockdown, choosing collaborating and spotlighting the guitar, looking forward to the rescheduled Rage Against The Machine dates next year, and more. Tom...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TOM MORELLO: 'The World Is Not Going To Change Itself; That Is Up To You'

In a new interview with Mexico's WARP Magazine, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist. was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The thing that gives me hope — and there are a lot of challenges before; in the face of the environmental challenges and the political challenges and the racist challenges — but the one message that I will just say over and over again that's been a theme of all of my bands and all of my interviews is that the world is not going to change itself; that is up to you. And that history is not something that happens; history is something that you make. And whenever the world has changed for the better — in progressive ways, in radical ways — it's been people no different than anyone listening to this right now who have been the people who changed it. You may think that your life is just Instagram or video games or working… You're the one who changes it. It's never been different than that. It's people who have had no more power, courage, money, influence, creativity than anyone listening to this. It's a matter of standing up in your place in time and unpologetically aiming for the world you really want."
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Tom Morello Continues to Defend Friendship with Ted Nugent

Tom Morello and Ted Nugent have long been known as friends in the rock world, but considering both guitarists are absolute polar opposites politically, their friendship is still a head-scratcher to many. Morello touched on this topic in a new interview with NME saying, “I reserve the right to confront...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Adele’s Dream Duet Partner: Chris Stapleton

Adele recently did an interview of 73 questions with Vogue magazine and ended up doing like 95 questions instead. One of the last questions was “Who would be your dream duet partner? to which she replied, “Chris Stapleton, Whoa.”. While she didn’t elaborate on the would-be duet, her answer was...
MUSIC
Revolver

Nova Twins: Hear Tom Morello-Approved Duo's New Rager "Antagonist"

When , Bring Me the Horizon and Fever 333 are actively championing your band, you know you're doing something right. And in the case of U.K. duo Nova Twins, they definitely are — making brash, funky, heavy rock that evokes the likes of Rage Against the Machine and Pharrell Williams' band N.E.R.D, while using their platform to smash down barriers. Furthermore, the unabashedly "unique" twosome are the new flagship artists of Marshall Amplification, and their latest single puts the famous amps to good use. Blast the raucous "Antagonist" (released via Marshall Records) above via YouTube.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Brian Wilson Would Be Elton John If He Could, Favorite Band Is The Rolling Stones

Brian Wilson shows no signs of slowing down, having just wrapped a string of fall tour dates and gearing up for his new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, set to hit the big screen and on demand this November 19th. Also dropping that day is his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring the Beach Boys legend performing instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics.
MUSIC

