Bad coaching was just too much for the New England Patriots to overcome on Sunday. After jumping out to an early lead over the Dallas Cowboys, conservative decision making and play calling from New England’s coaching staff seemed to hold the team back from building on any sort of positive momentum they were able to garner. Despite that, the Patriots pushed Dallas into overtime following a wild series of plays. That is when the offense —out of tricks to move the ball effectively— stalled out, and the defense —exhausted from having played 76 plays to that point— fizzled away.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO