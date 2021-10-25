CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ram recalling 131,000 heavy duty trucks over fire hazard

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a little over a year, Ram has been investigating an issue with a number of heavy duty trucks from the 2021 model year that have experienced engine bay fires. For some reason, even when the engine is off, the solid-state intake heater relay in Ram trucks fitted with the 6.7-liter...

www.autoblog.com

