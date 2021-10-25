Robert Palmer, 78

Listen to live audio as the Supreme Court hears challenges to the new Texas abortion restriction. The Supreme Court has previously refused to block enforcement of the law and will decide if the Justice Department and abortion providers have a right to challenge it.Nov. 1, 2021.
(CNN) — With New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate in effect, some officials worry about what it could mean for first responders, groups of whom have strongly pushed back against the requirement. Members of the fire and police departments and other city workers had until Friday evening to show proof...
Fireworks boomed as more than 33,000 visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited — and waited — for mandatory COVID-19 test results, surrounded by health workers dressed from head to toe in white protective suits. Shanghai Disneyland announced suddenly Sunday evening that it was no longer accepting any new visitors and was...
(CNN) — The Houston Astros kept their dreams of a World Series championship alive after beating the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday. The Braves, who still lead the series 3-2, would have clinched the title with victory in front of their home fans but faced a revamped Astros batting order that looked determined to extend its season.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse kicks off Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last year. Rittenhouse was 17 when he made the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
Comments / 0