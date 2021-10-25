CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Nic Dowd: Out Monday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Dowd (lower body) did not travel with the team for Monday's match against the Senators,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Blidh, Moore draw in

You’d expect a few lineup changes after a 6-3 loss, and the Bruins confirmed today that tonight’s lineup will look a little different. Nick Foligno won’t play. Anton Blidh will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to the third. Connor Clifton will be...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Evgeny Kuznetsov breaks out with a pair of goals as the Capitals rout the Avalanche

Evgeny Kuznetsov saw the puck whiz past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper not once but twice in the Washington Capitals’ 6-3 victory Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The flashy center opened the scoring in the first period — then showed off his signature bird celebration — and tacked on an insurance goal late in the second.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals out swag Avalanche to 6-3 win

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their homestand with a huge 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche were fully healthy with Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup and it was the Caps first Western Conference opponent since March 1, 2020. Evgeny Kuznetsov has played well and on Tuesday night he was finally rewarded in a big way.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Lars Eller
Person
Carl Hagelin
Person
Nic Dowd
NBC Sports

Capitals' rally flames out in overtime loss to Calgary

The Capitals battled back from a 3-0 first period deficit to force overtime, but ultimately fell 4-3 as Elias Lindholm completed the hat trick. The Caps are now 3-0-2 to start the season and have yet to lose in regulation. Here are some observations from the game. What went wrong...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Klingberg, Senators, Dowd

It looks like the Dallas Stars will receive a huge boost for their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night in the form of a healthy John Klingberg. Head coach Rick Bowness said Sunday morning that Klingberg “should” return, but that the team won’t have full confirmation until tomorrow. The 29-year-old defenseman was injured in the team’s season opener and missed the succeeding four games, playing just 10:21 before suffering a lower-body injury. He’ll look to provide a boost with his offensive instincts to a team that’s scored just ten goals through their first five games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Dishes helper Monday

Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and two shots while logging 17:16 of ice time during Monday's 7-5 victory over the Senators. Van Riemsdyk has been on fire to start the season with four points in his first six games -- putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 16 points (2016-17, 2017-18). The 30-year-old isn't likely to show up on the scoresheet with this level of regularity moving forward, but van Riemsdyk is carving out enough fantasy value to merit consideration in deeper leagues after spending most of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season as a healthy scratch.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#The Washington Post#The Red Wings
CBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Garners Monday start

Samsonov will patrol the blue paint in Monday's road match against the Senators, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Samsonov stopped 13 shots faced in relief of Vitek Vanecek during Saturday's 4-3 OT loss to the Flames and will get his second start of the season. The 24-year-old has a solid opportunity on the road against Ottawa even without centers Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Nic Dowd (lower body) in the lineup, so make sure he's in your Monday lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Ruled out Monday

Boqvist will miss Monday's game against Dallas due to an undisclosed injury, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Boqvist did briefly take the ice for Monday's game-day skate, which indicates he shouldn't be sidelined for any significant length of time. Once cleared to play, the 21-year-old defender should retake his place in the lineup but won't offer much more than limited fantasy value given his lack of offensive production. Without Boqvist in action, Gabriel Carlsson will make his season debut for Columbus.
NHL
Yardbarker

Is Nic Aube-Kubel becoming expendable?

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is struggling early on in 2021-2022. Undisciplined hockey hasn’t helped his case. Could the Philadelphia Flyers audition for a new 4RW?. Among the bottom six of a lineup should be a line that challenges the opposition in the neutral zone and another that remains physical along the boards, getting pucks deep into the offensive zone for the aces to attack off a change.
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals' T.J. Oshie out 'week-to-week' with lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday but suffered a different type of loss in the process. Per Tom Gulitti of the NHL's website, Washington forward T.J. Oshie suffered a lower-body injury in the third period of that defeat when he blocked a shot attempted by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser. Oshie didn't miss a shift after he initially headed to the bench shortly after the incident but is now considered "week-to-week."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Clippers' Marcus Morris: Out Monday

Morris is out for Monday's game against Portland due to left knee conditioning, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. It appears that the Clippers are going to rest the veteran during Monday's matchup after Morris averaged 27.5 minutes across the first two games of the season. Nicolas Batum is reportedly starting in his place and will likely see increased run as a result. Morris will likely be tabbed questionable for the Clippers' next contest against Cleveland on Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Semi Ojeleye: Remains out Monday

Ojeleye (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers. Ojeleye will miss a fourth consecutive game to begin the 2021-22 campaign. Bobby Portis (hamstring) isn't on the injury report Monday, so he should see frontcourt work alongside Jordan Nwora and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy