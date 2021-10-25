Capitals' Nic Dowd: Out Monday

Boqvist will miss Monday's game against Dallas due to an undisclosed injury, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Boqvist did briefly take the ice for Monday's game-day skate, which indicates he shouldn't be sidelined for any significant length of time. Once cleared to play, the 21-year-old defender should retake his place in the lineup but won't offer much more than limited fantasy value given his lack of offensive production. Without Boqvist in action, Gabriel Carlsson will make his season debut for Columbus.
