Capitals' Nic Dowd: Out Monday

Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and two shots while logging 17:16 of ice time during Monday's 7-5 victory over the Senators. Van Riemsdyk has been on fire to start the season with four points in his first six games -- putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 16 points (2016-17, 2017-18). The 30-year-old isn't likely to show up on the scoresheet with this level of regularity moving forward, but van Riemsdyk is carving out enough fantasy value to merit consideration in deeper leagues after spending most of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season as a healthy scratch.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO