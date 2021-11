Girgensons posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. Girgensons set up Robert Hagg's empty-net goal in the third period to help seal the Sabres' win. The 27-year-old Girgensons has started the season well with five points, 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating in six contests. While he centers the fourth line at even strength, the Latvian continues to play a role on the power play. His best season was 2014-15, when he logged 15 goals and 15 helpers in 61 contests, but he hasn't reached the 20-point mark since.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO