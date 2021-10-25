CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Cody Eakin: Targeting Thursday return

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Eakin (upper body) is hoping to be available for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sabres' Cody Eakin: Undergoing evaluation

Eakin (undisclosed) is being evaluated and an update on his status will be provided Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. The specific nature of Eakin's issue remains a mystery, but at this point he should be considered day-to-day. The 30-year-old pivot has picked up two points through three games this campaign.
HOCKEY
Buffalo News

Sabres notebook: Cody Eakin out for weekend back-to-back after practice injury

Cody Eakin's strong start to the season will take a detour. The veteran center will miss the Buffalo Sabres' two games this weekend due to an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday in practice when he crashed into the net during a drill. In three games at center for the undefeated Sabres...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Cody Eakin: Will miss multiple games

According to coach Don Granato, Eakin (undisclosed) "will miss the next couple of games," John Vogl of The Athletic reports. Eakin will miss Friday's game against Boston and Saturday's matchup with New Jersey at a minimum. The 30-year-old pivot has picked up two points through three games this season.
HOCKEY
Buffalo News

Sabres center Cody Eakin's status uncertain after collision in practice

The Buffalo Sabres’ depth at center took another hit Wednesday with Cody Eakin leaving practice after crashing into a goal post during a drill. Eakin is off to a strong start this season, centering an energy line with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons on the wing. Through three games, Eakin has one goal and two points while winning 60.1% of faceoffs.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Eakin
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Cody Eakin leaves practice after crashing into net

BUFFALO – Sabres center Cody Eakin was being evaluated this afternoon after crashing into the net during a practice drill. Eakin, 30, skated to the bench on his own before leaving for the dressing room. The Sabres are already thin at center, having lost Casey Mittelstadt to an upper-body injury...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Sabres Notes: Eichel, Eakin, Samuelsson

Jack Eichel’s camp plans to make one final push to Sabres management about getting his desired disk replacement surgery and has been collecting medical opinions to support their desire, reports ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The center’s case is well-known at this point and Kaplan suggests that the next step could be a grievance which, to this point, has been the last resort option. A handful of teams are believed to be in the mix for Eichel in a trade with Buffalo now being amenable to at least part of the return being conditional depending on how he recovers from the surgery. Of course, for things to get to that part, he has to have the surgery first and will be out for a significant amount of time regardless of which procedure he winds up having.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres lose Cody Eakin to injury; Mattias Samuelsson nearing return

BUFFALO – Sabres center Cody Eakin, who crashed feet-first into the net during Wednesday’s practice, will miss at least the next two games, coach Don Granato said Thursday. Following games tonight against the Boston Bruins and Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils, Granato said Eakin will be day-to-day. The Sabres...
NHL
NHL

Eakin practices, not expected to play against Kings

Cody Eakin continued to practice in a yellow non-contact jersey when the Sabres took the ice at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, California on Friday. Sabres coach Don Granato said he expects Eakin to miss at least one more game. The Sabres continue their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Wgr#Wgr Sports Radio 550
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Blidh, Moore draw in

You’d expect a few lineup changes after a 6-3 loss, and the Bruins confirmed today that tonight’s lineup will look a little different. Nick Foligno won’t play. Anton Blidh will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to the third. Connor Clifton will be...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Kotkaniemi return with Hurricanes at Canadiens 'will be a blast' Thursday

Forward signed with Carolina after Montreal failed to match one-year offer sheet. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has had the Carolina Hurricanes' game at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN2, RDS, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) circled on the calendar. It's a date the 21-year-old forward has been anticipating since the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Patrick Brown: Targeting Saturday return

Brown (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to rejoin the team ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida, according to coach Alain Vigneault, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Brown's return from the league's COVID-19 protocols doesn't guarantee him a spot in the lineup versus the Panthers, especially after the team claimed...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

B’s deal Sabres first loss…Still no timetable for Crosby’s return from injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins have handed the Buffalo Sabres their first loss of the season. Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists as the Bruins earned a 4-1 win at Buffalo. Coyle scored on a power play to give the Bruins a three-goal lead about five minutes into the second period. It was the first power-play goal the Sabres allowed this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Returns to practice Thursday

Hicks (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Hicks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to return Friday as a limited participant. He is officially listed as questionable for Week 7, but he will likely be available, as he went through the same practice regimen last week and was able to suit up and play well, notching two sacks and six tackles against the Browns.
NFL
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller returns from broken nose with mask, no fear: ‘I’ve played a reckless style of play my whole career’

TUALATIN - Portland Trail Blazers backup center Cody Zeller is back in action after a broken nose cost him three preseason games and numerous practices while also earning him the not-so-delightful requirement of wearing a plastic protective mask. “I’m getting used to it,” Zeller said following Monday’s practice. “It’s mostly...
NBA
SportsGrid

Four NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday, October 28

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy