Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is not planning to have surgery on either of his injured shoulders during the season, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Beckham missed the first two games of the season due to a knee injury and he's been dealing with shoulder injuries each of the past two games. Despite the physical ailments, Beckham is committed to staying on the field this season and should be active for Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught 2 passes on 6 targets for 23 yards last Thursday in Case Keenum's first start in place of Baker Mayfield (shoulder).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO