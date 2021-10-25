CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention. In a letter sent to Tesla...

CleanTechnica

NTSB Found That “Driverless” Tesla Crash Wasn’t So Driverless After All

Remember that so-called “driverless” Tesla crash in Houston that the media went nuts over? Jennifer Sensiba did a very good job covering that for CleanTechnica, and unlike the wild headlines suggesting killer robot cars and whatnot, her coverage was fair and balanced. Also, from the beginning, CleanTechnica CEO and Tesla owner Zach Shahan noted that the idea that the car was on Autopilot at the time didn’t make any sense, and Tesla Elon Musk responded in the same way.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
motor1.com

Lorry crashes into Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot, pushes it for half mile

We've got another intriguing video from Wham Baam Teslacam. The leading story is about a Tesla Model 3, which was reportedly on Autopilot when an articulated lorry clipped the electric car's rear end while making an unsuspected lane change. The Model 3 driver said he was driving past the semi-truck...
CARS
Washington Post

NTSB chair expresses concern over Tesla ‘inaction’ on safety recommendations in letter to Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO — National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday for the company’s apparent inaction on safety recommendations issued four years ago in response to a fatal crash. In a letter, Homendy expressed gratitude for the company’s technical expertise in subsequent crash investigations...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Tesla doesn’t want anyone to see its response to the Autopilot investigation

Tesla wants to keep secret its response to the federal investigation into its Autopilot driver assist system. In a memo submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week, regulators noted that Tesla has requested “confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request submission.”
CARS
Redorbit.com

Dutch Government Decrypts Tesla Autopilot Data

The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI), an organization funded by the Dutch government, claims that it has decrypted driving data related to Tesla’s Autopilot. This gave it access to data related to speed, accelerator pedal positions, and steering wheel angle. The Dutch government says that this will enable investigators working on...
CARS
The Verge

Tesla keeps ignoring the government’s requests to fix Autopilot

The National Transportation Safety Board is not happy with Tesla’s failure to respond to its safety recommendations made four years ago concerning the company’s controversial driver assist feature, Autopilot. In 2017,. that Tesla and five other automakers install driver monitoring systems in their vehicles to ensure that drivers stay vigilant...
CARS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. NTSB head criticizes Tesla over vehicle self-driving feature

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday criticized electric carmaker Tesla Inc's decision to provide new self-driving software to vehicle owners without addressing safety concerns that the agency raised after a series of fatal accidents. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy wrote a letter to Tesla...
PALO ALTO, CA
abc17news.com

Tesla wants to keep secret its response in Autopilot probe

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla wants to keep secret its response to the U.S. government’s request for information in an investigation of its Autopilot partially automated driving system. The electric vehicle maker sent a partial response by a Friday deadline to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating how the system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. In a document posted on its website Monday, the agency says it is reviewing the response and that Tesla has asked that its whole submission be treated as confidential business information. Companies often ask that some information be kept confidential when they respond to the agency. Much of the time the documents are heavily redacted before being placed in public files.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla gets scathing criticism from NTSB Chair over FSD branding, driver monitoring: “It’s not enough”

In a recent appearance at CNBC’s Squawk Box, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy doubled down on her criticism of Tesla’s driver-assist systems. The head of the US National Transportation Safety Board’s recent comments came just a day after Homendy sent a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk about why the EV maker has not responded to recommendations issued by the NTSB years ago.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Tesla Takes Heat From NTSB Chief Homendy Over Self-Driving

Electric vehicle darling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report on Tuesday took some heat from National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. She criticized the company on CNBC for labeling its driver-assistance systems as “full self-driving.” The systems are under fire after vehicles with them were involved in several crashes over the past few years.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

NTSB And NHTSA Get “Partial Response” To Tesla Autopilot Inquiry

Tesla Autopilot is a controversial feature, to say the least. Tesla customers and tech blogs love Autopilot’s nearly autonomous driving features. However, government safety agencies are not entirely sold on the feature being used on public roads. Both the NHTSA and the NTSB are looking for answers, but it seems that Tesla has been unresponsive.
CARS
