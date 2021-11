Removing Coby White’s shoulder recovery from the equation, the Chicago Bulls injury report was clean heading into tonight’s battle in Toronto … until 9:30 a.m. CT. The latest report from the league lists Nikola Vucevic as questionable for the game in Toronto with an illness. Considering the team’s lack of depth at the center position, and the already undersized nature of the roster, a Vucevic absence for even one night could prove quite problematic.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO