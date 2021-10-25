TV Ratings: The Equalizer Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Equalizer this Sunday drew 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up in both measures week-to-week.

Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes (10.1 mil/1.4) scored Sunday’s best non-NFL numbers, as it does. On the drama side, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.6 mil/0.6) and SEAL Team ‘s penultimate CBS episode (3.6 mil/0.4) were steady.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage averaged 12 mil and a 3.3, down from last week’s prelim numbers.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Legends of the Hidden Temple (340K/0.1) ticked up, while a pair of Masters of Illusion reruns (270K/0.1) improved on the shelved Killer Camp ‘s final outing .

FOX | The Simpsons (1.7 mil/0.6) ticked up, Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.4) dipped, and the others were steady.

ABC | Leading out of an AFV repeat, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.3 mil/0.4) and Supermarket Sweep (2 mil/0.3) both dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!