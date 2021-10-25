CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Price Chopper/Market 32 completes September’s initiative with American Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pGo5_0cbzMC9V00

From: Price Chopper/Market 32

Albany, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its month-long initiative to help the American Red Cross, raising more than $29,000 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.

From September 1 to 30, the progressive supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross, asking customers to round up their checkout total to the nearest dollar each time they shopped.

Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $5,000 to the effort.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity for donors.

From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year and 95% of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
greenwichsentinel.com

American Red Cross has Lowest Donor Turnout

This month is scary, and it’s not because of Halloween. Fall is typically a time when the blood supply bounces back from summer blood shortages, but this year is different. We’re experiencing an emergency blood shortage amid the lowest donor turnout in all of 2021. Hospital demand for blood remains high, so it’s critical that blood is always available.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
WXII 12

American Red Cross urging blood donation: 'We need more help'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to the American Red Cross, there is an urgent need for blood donation right now. Wes Haynes, district manager for the Winston-Salem area Red Cross, said the supply has not been this low since 2015. “We are in a very serious situation right now,” he said....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NEWS10 ABC

American Red Cross aids 2 families after Troy fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out on Congress Street in Troy Saturday night. The fire department says heavy fire spilled out from the second and third floors of the backside of the building. Several crews on duty knocked down the fire, including “an aggressive attack by the 2nd Platoon,” according to a Facebook […]
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Price Chopper Market 32#Wivt
wfxrtv.com

The American Red Cross celebrates 140 years of helping and healing

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The American Red Cross is celebrating a milestone: its 140th birthday! Volunteers were honored on Thursday at four separate events throughout the Commonwealth. The Southwest Virginia Chapter of American Rec Cross in the Virginia Region provided a socially distant, drive-thru event at the Berglund Center from...
ROANOKE, VA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Counting on the Red Cross: Local volunteers sent for Ida relief efforts

In the third week following Hurricane Ida's wrath in early September, the American Red Cross deployed Lisa Smith to New Jersey. "I personally worked with people from Maine, Illinois and a couple of people from Tennessee," explained Lisa Smith, who helped many people in New Jersey start to rebuild their lives post hurricane damage. She's also the executive director for American Red Cross' Central & Northern New York Chapter.
CHARITIES
peakofohio.com

Raiders Outreach Club Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross

The Interact and Key Club members of Benjamin Logan High School, also known as the Raiders Outreach Club, are making a difference and saving lives. The club recently hosted a successful blood drive with the Red Cross. The Red Cross was able to collect 33 units of blood which will help save the lives of 99 people. The staff and students are happy to know the collection is already on the way to the hospitals in need.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Charities
bakingbusiness.com

Hostess donating snacks to American Red Cross

LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is donating more than 300,000 snacks to the American Red Cross, part of a partnership to encourage people to step forward to donate blood in local communities across the United States. As part of the program, Hostess Brands is providing 11 Red Cross sites...
CHARITIES
WIBC.com

American Red Cross: Blood Shortage Continues

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors of all blood types to help them overcome an emergency blood shortage that has impacted the nation’s blood supply. The Red Cross says the current blood supply is the lowest they’ve seen this time of year in more than...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Culpeper Star Exponent

American Red Cross blood supply lowest in decade

The American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest blood supply in more than a decade for this time of year. With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, donors are encouraged to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage, according to a release.
MADISON, VA
mountaintimes.info

Frightful concert benefitting the American Red Cross

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. — RUTLAND — This Halloween Sunday, Grace Congregational UCC presents an in-person benefit concert in aid of the American Red Cross. Please join us in the spacious Grace Church sanctuary for frightful fun with the Grace Church Sanctuary Choir and Castleton Chamber singers, directed by Dr. Sherrill Blodget. Local vocalists Ryan Mangan and Gemma Snook also offer ghostly songs, and the brass duo, Clash of Gold and Silver, will perform the “Haunted America Suite” by Justin Rains. Free to all (a freewill offering will be accepted at the door – all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross). Located at 8 Court St., Rutland. For more information please call the church office at 802-775-4301.
RUTLAND, VT
coladaily.com

The American Red Cross offers Halloween safety tips

Trick-or-treating is back this Halloween; however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means there are extra factors to consider when planning your activities. The American Red Cross is offering tips and more to help keep families and loved ones safe. Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to...
ADVOCACY
News 12

Chinese American Planning Council offers assistance with Hurricane Ida relief funds

Community organizations such as the Chinese American Planning Council are offering help to those who need assistance obtaining Hurricane Ida relief funds. The organization is available to help with applications with workers who speak at least 16 different languages. The group says any supporting documents submitted will not go through the state or city. Instead, the documents will go through its office and will be kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

743
Followers
523
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy