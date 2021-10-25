CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton Rotarians mark World Polio Day

By Submitted
wiartonecho.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rotary Club of Southampton marked World Polio Day Oct. 24 with a $2,000 donation to the Rotary End Polio Now Campaign at a ceremony at Perkins Park that celebrated progress in the fight to eradicate the paralyzing but vaccine-preventable disease. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded...

wizmnews.com

Rotary observes World Polio Day to eliminate dread disease

The crippling illness known as polio has mostly disappeared from the planet since the 1950s and 60s, because of vaccines and improved medical treatment. The number of new polio cases in the world this year is down to just two, in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Rotary Clubs want that number to drop to zero.
LA CROSSE, WI
unfoundation.org

Measuring Progress Against Polio this World Polio Day

Three questions for World Polio Day: How far has the world come? Where does the fight to end polio stand today? And how does the world end polio for good?. The past three decades have been filled with tremendous progress and hope for polio eradication, in addition to enormous setbacks. Since the development of the oral polio vaccine and its adoption by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988, polio cases have dropped by 99%, much of the world has been certified free of wild polio, and millions of children have been protected. More recently, the expansive polio eradication network has made monumental strides toward ending this deadly disease once and for all, including certifying Africa free of wild poliovirus in 2020. Despite these milestones, vaccine-derived poliovirus has reemerged, and wild poliovirus remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan. As we recognize World Polio Day, we must also recognize challenges that remain — particularly amid a pandemic.
HEALTH
Sentinel-Echo

RUBY: One Day. One Focus: End Polio Now

A slogan, but also a commitment. October observes Halloween, Breast Cancer Awareness, and World Polio Day, on October 24th. Of course, every day is “world polio day” in the fight to eradicate this pervasive virus that most commonly affects children under 5, but which can attack at any age, and typically produces life-long paralysis or death.
ADVOCACY
The Ada News

Picture this: World Polio Day

Tomorrow is World Polio Day which, “provides an opportunity to highlight global efforts toward a polio-free world and honor the tireless contributions of those on the frontlines in the fight to eradicate polio from every corner of the globe.”. Ada Sunrise Rotary, of which I am a member, marked the...
ADA, OK
Concord Monitor

Rotarians celebrate the near eradication of polio

Concord Rotarys celebrate World Polio Day on Oct. 24. Both the Capital City Sunrise Rotary Club and the Concord Rotary Club sponsor the World Polio Day Banners on Main Street in Concord. Please take a moment to reflect on this dreadful disease and the progress that was recognized with the help of Rotarians around the world.
CONCORD, NH
willistonobserver.com

Rotary marks polio eradication efforts

Jude Hersey stands by a new display placed by the Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond at the Dorothy Alling Memorial library about the effort to eradicate polio. OBSERVER PHOTO BY SUSAN COTE. The Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond is marking World Polio Day (Oct. 24) with an educational display in the foyer...
WILLISTON, VT
MinnPost

On World Polio Day, it’s good to notice that vaccines work

Fall is everywhere, from colorful leaves landing on lawns to reminders to get a flu shot to the powerful piece in this month’s Smithsonian magazine on the fear and devastation wrought by diphtheria until an effective vaccine was found. The author notes that “Despite all the progress preventing and treating the disease, diphtheria has not been eradicated and still flares up around the world.” As we fight our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, we can take some comfort from the success of one global vaccination effort: the fight to eradicate polio. Oct. 24 is World Polio Day and there is a real chance that polio will soon be eradicated, though there is still work to be done.
HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: World Polio Day and a call to action

Oct. 24 is designated as World Polio Day. If you are like me, you know very few people who ever contracted polio. The reason is simple, there has been a safe and effective vaccine available for decades. However, the problem in the developing world has been the distribution of the vaccine.
HEALTH
midfloridanewspapers.com

World Polio Day personal for local engineer

SEBRING — “It’d wake you up. It hurt so bad, you’d be screaming,” said Carl Cool about the night in 1955 when he learned he had polio. A 6-year-old first grader at the time, the Avon Park-based engineer remembers waking up with a stinging pain that stretched across his back between both shoulders. At that time, there was no polio vaccine, and the risks from catching it were pretty grim.
ADVOCACY
lootpress.com

Rotary Club of Beckley invites you to join World Polio Day event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Rotary members in Beckley are taking action on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. The Rotary Club of Beckley is hosting Putt Putt for Polio-an awareness event...
BECKLEY, WV
Lompoc Record

Solvang Rotary Club recognized by city ahead of World Polio Day

The city of Solvang on Oct. 11 presented a proclamation of recognition to the Solvang Rotary Club for its fundraising efforts during Rotary International's annual PolioPlus campaign. The award was issued ahead of the ninth annual World Polio Day, celebrated every year on Oct. 24 by Rotary clubs around the...
SOLVANG, CA
Crossville Chronicle

Purple Pinkie donut fundraiser aims to help eradicate polio from the world

To raise funds to “End Polio Now,” the effort by Rotary International to eradicate polio in the world, Rotary District 6780 and Dunk’n Donuts franchisees in Tennessee declared Oct. 20 as Purple Pinkie Day where a donation of $25 to buy a box of 10 Purple Pinkie Donuts would raise $187 to end polio in the world after matches from the District and the Gare Foundation. The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade ordered boxes of Purple Pinkie Donuts to give to Fairfield Glade Police Department and Fire Department to recognize their service to the community.
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
