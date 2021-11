With Chris Carson on IR, Alex Collins paced the Seahawks backfield with 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. He hauled in his lone target for –3 yards as well. Explaining Collins’ 59.4% snap share is the fact he missed part of the final quarter and all of overtime. This week, the Seahawks’ bellcow plays against the Saints. The defense hasn’t allowed 100 rushing yards in a game thus far. But, they have allowed three rushing touchdowns in their past two games. Collins is good at the game, but we’re banking on a touchdown this week. Next week, however, the RB takes on the Jaguars – with Carson still on IR. Let’s add Collins now, coming off a RB17 weekly finish last week.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO