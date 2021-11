Valve has come up with new restrictions for CS:GO coaches at the PGL Stockholm Major that just became public today after the Challengers Stage wrapped up. The Counter-Strike developer had PGL, the tournament organizer of the Major, instruct the coaches to not touch their players except for during timeouts and to not shout, according to Astralis’ head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen. If the coaches break these rules, PGL will have to tell them to leave the venue. These rules weren’t heavily enforced over the first few days of the event, but it seems like they were in some matches today, such as during BIG vs. MOUZ, where you can see BIG’s coach Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić refusing to do a fist bump with Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO