CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A “people” culture and flexibility

By Pattie Hunt Sinacole
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Pattie Hunt Sinacole responds to a question on company culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLBOP_0cbzLGic00
Ask the Job Doc. Boston.com

Q: I work in a technology company. Most employees really put forth an effort every day and on every project. There are a few who take advantage of our laid-back “people” culture. There is a group who will take afternoon bike rides to “clear their brains” during the day. I even found one colleague asleep in our employee lounge. Our CEO is a relaxed guy and very fair. He trusts people, maybe too much. We do fire employees who are not meeting expectations. What are your suggestions for addressing the folks who seem to take advantage of the perks within my workplace?

A: More and more companies are moving to a very employee-centric work environment. If employers are expecting employees to be available during the evenings and weekends, employers are giving employees a bit of extra flexibility during the week. With that said, most employees are respectful and appreciative of such an environment. However, there are some who take advantage of such flexibility. Many companies are giving employees the option of working flexible hours if they can still complete their work. Instead of watching when employees punch in and punch out, managers are evaluating an employee’s productivity and results vs. the actual hours worked. The real question is are employees completing their work tasks and their work-related objectives?

The managers of the employees who take advantage may be observing these behaviors too. Perhaps these perceived slackers are working remotely until 1:00 am on the tight deadline. Or they may have been partying the night before at a local bar. You and I don’t know. You have to trust your employees. However, if some are taking advantage of that trust and not getting their work done, managers should be addressing these concerns with the employees. It sounds like some employees have been terminated for not doing their jobs well. This is sometimes a necessary evil. This may be an encouraging sign — managers are monitoring performance and responding appropriately to those who can’t effectively perform their job.

Kudos to your employer for building a trustful work environment. Most will respect it but some will not.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Trulioo Names HR Pro Shradha Mittal SVP People and Culture

Global identity verification firm Trulioo has appointed Shradha Mittal senior vice president of people and culture, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. A veteran human resources professional, Mittal will head people operations and talent acquisition strategy as well as oversee employee retainment and employment branding. She will also be tasked with taking the lead on diversity and inclusion initiatives and professional development programs.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Beyond Flexibility: What Workers Want

A clear learning since March 2020 has been that workers embrace increased flexibility. But what else? What will keep employees engaged, productive and thriving as the what, where, and how of work evolves? Futurist and author April Rinne advocates a mindset shift around how we think about skills and career building: Our individual journeys – much like our collective experience over the last 18+ months – are no longer linear, and embracing this transformation might just unlock new paths to success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity
Computer Weekly

Flexible a fixture as technology critical to hybrid working future

A study from audio, video and collaboration systems provider Jabra has warned employers that the shift in attitude towards flexible working and office space suggests they need to restructure working environments to be appropriate for post-pandemic working life. The Jabra hybrid ways of working 2021 global report was carried out...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

The Future of Office Design Includes Flexibility and Efficiency

The future is now at law offices, as the coronavirus pandemic drastically accelerates two decades of workplace evolution and spurs attorneys to use their space more strategically. While tech firms are widely known for market-leading office advancements, law firms are swiftly adapting. Law firms are increasing their use of artificial...
HOME & GARDEN
securitymagazine.com

Security in the flexible working world

Working from home is here to stay for many employees. Even employers, having been put to the test during the pandemic, understand that employees' productivity does not diminish in the home office. In fact, they are even more productive than in the traditional office. As a result, companies can continue to integrate remote work into their operations with a clear conscience, moving to a flexible way of working to provide employees with a mix of home office and office. But this presents even IT experts with new security challenges.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
wardsauto.com

Flexible Menu Solutions for Better Compliance

Regulators over the auto finance industry are increasing their scrutiny of aftermarket sales. Dealers need to be aware of this and access solutions that help them stay within their compliance parameters. In a recent webinar, RouteOne discussed recent enforcement activity by the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Businesses Must Be Flexible to Experience Small Business Recovery

As the global pandemic rages on, small businesses face both risk and opportunity. While some industries have bounced back strong from the depths of the first wave and have weathered subsequent waves, not all sectors are recovering evenly. Recent application data from Kapitus suggests that the construction, manufacturing and healthcare sectors are rebounding faster and demonstrating greater resiliency than other sectors within the small business economy. Data also indicates that retail and other service providers (hotels, salons, performance venues, etc.) have experienced a weaker recovery as changes in consumer behavior compounded by the changing nature of the virus have created greater uncertainty in these segments of the economy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Boston

Landing a summer job for 2022

Pattie Hunt Sinacole taps the expertise of Jon Carson, CEO of College Guidance Network. Q: I am a senior in high school. My hope is to work in a summer job (next year – 2022) related to finance. How do I secure such a job? I love math and numbers. I enjoy watching the stock market and learning about investments. I know I am introverted so I am less inclined to learn about sales. What can I be doing now?
JOBS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

An “eraser button”? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry? Those ideas have captured official attention in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and Australia as controversy has enveloped Facebook […]
TECHNOLOGY
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy