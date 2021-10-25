CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Looking for area to hunt Hogs

By ShoNuffNoah Edgewater, FL Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 7 days ago

Hello there friends. I am looking for an area where I...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

LOOK: This Wyoming Hunting Cabin And Property Is The Perfect Size

Just like the Baby Bear's bed in "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" this Wyoming hunting cabin is the perfect size. Not too big, not too small...but just right. Obviously, there are some people that will argue with me, so maybe I need to say that IN MY OPINION, this hunting cabin is the perfect size, and I'll even say that's it has a practically perfect location too.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

‘Elusive Wildlife’: See Chad Stevenson’s Pro-Tips for Night-Time Hog Hunting

For his Elusive Wildlife series, pro-hunter Chad Stevenson details his feeder tips and the best way to bring home the bacon while night-time hog hunting. “When we get ready to go night-time hunting, we’re night owls,” Stevenson begins. There’s no shame in it for us Outsiders. Many hunters rise at the crack of dawn, but when hogs are on the menu it can become a whole different game.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Any recreational stone crabbers?

I’m in Fort Lauderdale and would like to set some traps this year. Already purchased 10 traps for me and my misses. I’ve read in many places about theft being a big issue. Any help or pointers would be greatly appreciated. I don't crab Myself but I know people that...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridasportsman.com

Looking for bullets and powder

I'm looking for some 140 grain sierra gamekings or pro hunter for a 7mm-08...I have 3 boxes for Hornady interlocks 139 grains I will trade for them or buy. Powder I'm looking for is reloader 19 or H4895.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hogs#Icw
Killeen Daily Herald

Head south for a look at fall colors at Lost Maples State Natural Area

VANDERPOOL — Texas generally does not enjoy the stunning widespread fall foliage transformation seen in other parts of the country, with one big exception — Lost Maples State Natural Area in Vanderpool, located about an hour-and-a-half northwest of San Antonio. Orange, red and yellow maple leaves scattered across boulders and...
VANDERPOOL, TX
Omak Chronicle

The hunt is on

Modern firearms deer season began Oct. 16. Some hunts have ended, but others run into November. The Chronicle asked readers to submit their hunting photos via social media. All are submitted.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

High Ratio vs Low Ratio reels for bottom fishing

I am putting together a new setup strictly for bottom fishing with bait while drifting on Yankee Capts on Pulley Ridge. I will be using a 7 1/2' to 8' rod (Phenix Black Diamond or United Composites) with either Daiwa Saltiga, Shimano Trinidad, or maybe Accurate Tern. What are your...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

wreck fishing and new "blog" on my website

With Red Grouper and Lanes closed down wreck fishing has been my go to keep rods bent and smiles on everyones face. The wrecks provide a great habitat that attracts bait, which in turn attracts predators. With the amount of bait we have had inshore, I have been spending between...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
floridasportsman.com

Bait out of Hillsboro Inlet

Where can you get pilchards when coming out of Hillsboro Inlet? Are there any around the inlet this time of the year?
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Vilano Beach Pomps

Went out yesterday morning. Windfinder forecasted a breezy day with gusts up to 25 knots. However, for the first time in history they were wrong in our favor! Slight breeze from the west was pretty nice. Got setup around the jetties with a few others. 1 decent whiting. Lots of...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Extreme fishing on the Flying Hub ll

Last Friday the long range overnight Florida Fisherman ll hit he docks Sunday morning with a mountain of fish. The weather was Picture Florida Perfect. This Friday's, 10/29/21, weather forecast is far from perfect. Trip CANCELED!. There will be NO pictures/video to share. Let's share some very recent photographs from...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Strange Deer.... ?

I have a piece of property in North West FL I hunt, been feeding and watching deer on trail camera all year long. So far what I have seen was plenty of does, and two small spikes, maybe 3"-4" antler at best. Well, got a picture yesterday, can't quite figure out, the Rut in my area is end of December to middle of January. I had what I thought was a doe, trying to mount a large doe, the picture showed the goods. it was a buck, no antlers, or knots on his head, it's a long time before the rut begins. He was a little buck, really thought it was a doe. Ever seen anything like that?
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Where do Red Fish go when it gets cold?

I've been fishing Red fish in the banana river and when the water gets cold they just leave. I've been catching large-ish fish 33-45" chunking mullet and ladyfish. Usually in around 1.5 - 2' of water. The last week they just left. This happens every year. So do they move to deeper and warmer waters? Do they head into the ocean? I spoke with one guide and he said they're still in the river and to fish the mullet schools. I usually do that anyway. Not looking for anyone's honey hole. Would like to know if they are still here or did they migrate to another location... Thanks.
HOBBIES
Beatrice Daily Sun

What is the best rifle for deer hunting?

Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rifle to use for deer hunting?” Toss out this question at your favorite watering hole or gun shop and if there are 10 hunters present, you will probably get at least seven different answers.
LIFESTYLE
wrangellsentinel.com

Area moose hunt tops 100 for eighth year in a row

Moose hunting season came to an end on Oct. 15, and the trend to top 100 kills in the region continued for the eighth year in a row. According to Frank Robbins, Alaska Department Fish and Game wildlife biologist, 85 moose were killed in Unit 3, which includes Wrangell, Mitkof, Kupreanof, Woewodski and Zarembo islands. Of those 76, five were on Wrangell.
WRANGELL, AK
floridasportsman.com

Kingfish in Tampa Bay area

Went offshore with Nick Hammond. He put me on a couple of monster king mackerel and some grouper and snapper also came home with us. Spoke to a couple guides today who said the kings are sporadic and various depths. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts: 1,088 Officer. After...
LIFESTYLE
montanarightnow.com

Search and rescue crews looking for hunter in Hubbart Dam area

KALISPELL, Mont. - Search and rescue crews are searching for a reportedly overdue hunter in the Hubbart Dam area Friday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post they received a report Thursday night the hunter did not show up to the meeting spot that was already planned with his hunting group.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy