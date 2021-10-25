Looking for area to hunt Hogs

I've been fishing Red fish in the banana river and when the water gets cold they just leave. I've been catching large-ish fish 33-45" chunking mullet and ladyfish. Usually in around 1.5 - 2' of water. The last week they just left. This happens every year. So do they move to deeper and warmer waters? Do they head into the ocean? I spoke with one guide and he said they're still in the river and to fish the mullet schools. I usually do that anyway. Not looking for anyone's honey hole. Would like to know if they are still here or did they migrate to another location... Thanks.

