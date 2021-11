During today’s Stories from the Outlands premiere, Respawn Entertainment revealed new details about the upcoming season 11 of Apex Legends. Season 11 will be called Escape, according to a new page on the Apex website. The page confirms Ash will be the next legend. While EA and Respawn didn’t show off any of her gameplay or abilities, she can be seen carrying a large sword in her art, making many wonder if it will come into play in one or more of her abilities. Her character description reads, “Ash is done just overseeing the games: she’s ready to win them and prove she’s the Apex Predator.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO