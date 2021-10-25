CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Negotiators edge closer to global carbon market deal at COP26

By Ewa Krukowska, Isis Almeida
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNations are edging toward a deal that could create a global carbon market when they meet in Scotland for COP26 climate talks in about a week, after Brazil signaled it's willing to compromise. Brazil softened its stance on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which aims to create a...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
WWLP

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

G20 disappoints on key climate target as eyes turn to Glasgow

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but some disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the COP26 summit that opened on Sunday, said the pledge from world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was "not enough", and warned of the dire consequences for the planet. "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails," he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with my hopes unfulfilled -- but at least they are not buried".
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. The Glasgow gathering, which runs to November 12, comes as an accelerating onslaught of extreme weather events across...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Alok Sharma
WTAJ

‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at speeding up the global response to global warming. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, […]
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

How a Global Carbon Market Could Accelerate Net-Zero: QuickTake

As companies around the world seek to burnish their green credentials, plans for a rigorous and regulated international carbon market to help countries and businesses reach their climate goals are becoming a key part of the fight against climate change. Proposals were outlined in Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which has been argued over by climate diplomats for six years. Now it’s turning into one of the hot topics for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. While there are prospects that a deal can be reached, there are also plenty of worries about what could happen if it’s poorly executed.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Leaders can 'make or break hope' for climate salvation

Across 25 UN climate conferences since 1995, only twice have more than 110 world leaders joined the fray to confront the spectre of global warming. As they do so again Monday in Glasgow, an unspoken question looms: Copenhagen or Paris? Will COP26, in other words, more closely resemble the Danish diplomatic debacle of 2009, or the triumph that six years later led to the first climate treaty in which all nations vowed to shrink their carbon footprint and collectively cap Earth's rising temperature? Either way, few would doubt that the hope of keeping the planet livable for future generations rests squarely in their hands. Something else is certain, according to a mountain of scientific evidence: the world has dithered for so long that half-measures will not do.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Market#Carbon Credits#Paris Climate Agreement#South American#The United Nations#The European Union#Cop26#Valor Economico
Phys.org

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 percent of the world's electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

International group of citizens and scientists creates feasible visions of a resilient, net zero future

As part of COP26, we asked people in six regions to imagine a globally net zero, climate-resilient future. Here's what they came up with. To create a globally net zero, climate-resilient world by 2050, there are two things we need to know: what solutions are feasible, and what is desirable. The COP26 Futures We Want project brings these things together.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
AFP

G20 leaders approve multinationals tax but wrangle over climate

Leaders of the G20 world's major economies approved a global minimum tax on the largest companies on Saturday, but were still haggling over the pressing issue of climate change. In the first major announcement of the two-day G20 summit in Rome, the bloc endorsed a "historic" agreement that would see multinationals subject to a minimum 15 percent tax, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the talks. The deal would "end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation", she said in a statement. The reform plan, already backed by almost 140 countries, seeks to end the practice of big corporates such as Apple and Google parent Alphabet of sheltering profits in low-tax countries.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UN climate summit to formally kick off in Glasgow

The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland’s biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.The meeting will see negotiators from almost 200 countries try to tackle issues left hanging since the 2015 Paris climate accord was forged, and find ways to ratchet up their efforts to keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared with pre-industrial times.Scientists say the chances of meeting that goal, agreed in the French capital six years...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy