Jackson, MS

Ron White brings show to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Comedian Ron White will bring his tour to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.

The event will be on Saturday, January 15. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., and the show will start at 8:00 p.m.

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

All seats will be reserved, and tickets range from $39.50 to $65.00. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

