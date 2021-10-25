Ron White brings show to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Comedian Ron White will bring his tour to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.

The event will be on Saturday, January 15. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., and the show will start at 8:00 p.m.

All seats will be reserved, and tickets range from $39.50 to $65.00. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

