NASA's uncrewed Artemis moon mission set to launch in February

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the moon is on track to launch in February, the U.S. space agency said. The Orion spacecraft was secured this week atop the powerful Space Launch System rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, meaning the mission was entering its final phase of...

