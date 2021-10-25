CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Microsoft Warns Against Russian Hackers

By Anusuya Lahiri
 7 days ago
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) admitted that the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hackers by the Russian nation-state actor Nobelium have engaged in jeopardizing global networks by targeting the tech supply chain, including resellers and providers of cloud technology. Microsoft informed over 140 technology service providers and resellers...

pymnts

Google Warns Government-Backed Hackers Are on the Rise

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) is warning high-risk groups that there has been a surge in activity by government-backed hacking campaigns, up 33% so far this year over the same time period in 2020, according to a blog post. TAG has sent more than 50,000 warnings to account holders targeted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hillcountrynews

Russian hackers still targeting tech despite Biden sanctions

The hackers behind the notorious SolarWinds cyberattack are engaged in a fresh campaign to compromise global networks by targeting the tech supply chain, including resellers and providers of cloud …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage,...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian SolarWinds hackers have a new target: the global tech supply chain

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Microsoft Corp. said the hackers behind the SolarWinds cyberattack are engaged in a fresh campaign to compromise global networks by targeting the tech supply chain, including resellers and providers of cloud technology. Microsoft attributes the...
TECHNOLOGY
#Hackers#Malware#Russian#Msft#Swi#Solarwinds#Bloomberg#Kremlin
UPI News

Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Russia-linked hacker Nobelium behind the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattacks has struck global information technology supply chains again. Tom Burt, who serves as corporate vice president of Microsoft's Customer Security and Trust team, warned of the new attack by the Russian nation-state actor Nobelium Sunday in a blog.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Russian Hackers Escalate SolarWinds Attacks on Tech Firms, Targeting Dozens of Companies

The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds breach have only escalated their efforts to steal tech companies’ private information, according to Microsoft Corp. researchers. This latest campaign, which began in May, has targeted more than 140 companies, with as many as 14 being successfully breached, the experts said. “This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain,” Tom Burt, a corporate vice president for customer security and trust at Microsoft, explained. The SolarWinds breach—in which Russian hackers infiltrated at least a dozen U.S. government agencies—was ultimately blamed on Russia’s foreign intelligence service, prompting President Biden to impose sanctions on Moscow and expel diplomats.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insidebitcoins.com

Google Report Exposes Russian Hackers using YouTube to Promote Crypto Scams

Google Threat Analysis Group has discovered a series of phishing campaigns that target YouTubers using Cookie Theft Malware. The report states that this group was able to halt these phishing campaigns successfully. According to the report, the threat actors who launched this campaign are affiliated with a Russian-speaking forum. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ukraine denies report of Russian troop buildup near its borders

KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry on Monday denied a media report of a Russian military buildup near its border, saying it had not observed an increase in forces or weaponry. The Washington Post said at the weekend a renewed buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border...
MILITARY
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
