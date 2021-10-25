CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats are inching toward new wealth taxes to finance a scaled-down spending plan to expand the child tax credit, provide housing aid, and more

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressional Democrats are moving toward new taxes on billionaires' assets to finance a slimmer version of their original safety-net expansion package. "We probably will have a wealth tax," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, although she added that it could only...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
Fortune

Biden’s $1.75 trillion plan includes an $80 billion expansion of the IRS to enforce new taxes—but critics say it’s not enough

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden says that his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation framework will pay for itself almost entirely through sweeping new tax measures. The administration has proposed that it will raise nearly $2...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court To Consider Limiting EPA's Power To Regulate Climate-Changing Gases

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a set of cases challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases, potentially limiting the Biden administration’s options to curb planet-heating pollution. The lawsuits, filed by Republican-controlled states and a West Virginia oil company, aim to curb the federal government’s power...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Why aren’t some House Democrats making waves like Manchin and Sinema?

At least five Democratic members of Congress could bolster their own political standing and do the country a favor by becoming as prominent in Washington’s spending debates as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. West Virginia’s Manchin and Arizona’s Sinema, both Democrats, are treated by their colleagues and the media...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Wealth Taxes#Child Tax Credit#House#Cnn#Americans#The Washington Post
Business Insider

The student debt crisis will be 'exacerbated' after Biden cut free community college from his $1.75 trillion social-spending plan, the congressman behind the educational initiative says

Biden's $1.75 trillion social-spending framework cut free community college and slashed the budget for higher ed. Rep. Andy Levin said the student debt crisis will be "exacerbated" with no free community college. He said student debt cancellation will solve the current crisis, while free education will prevent it from happening...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

How Democrats’ Proposed Millionaire Surtax Would Work

A surtax on millionaires is under consideration by Democrats in the U.S. Congress trying to pay for President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending plan. The add-on could increase the top tax rate on income to as much as 45% for tens of thousands of well-off Americans, up from 37% currently. It’s an alternative to a series of proposals to tax wealth, not just income, including a proposed billionaire tax that was shot down almost as soon as it was raised.
INCOME TAX
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy