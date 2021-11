It’s not a secret that the world is suffering from a chip shortage. This is most likely the byproduct of the world shutting down last year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. I have confidence that companies will figure out a way around this soon. Therefore, the dip in Micron (NYSE:MU) stock is an opportunity for investment. This would be as long as the equity remains bullish on Wall Street.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO