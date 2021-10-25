CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are The 3 Risks To Nokia Stock?

By Priya Nigam
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpside to Nokia Oyy's (NYSE:NOK) stock is likely to be limited by the peaking 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) cycle, looming tech disruption, stiff competition and the company’s unimpressive growth and margin outlook, according to BofA Securities. The Nokia Analyst: Didier Scemama reinstated coverage of...

