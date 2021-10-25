What Are The 3 Risks To Nokia Stock?

The Western Union Company stock (NYSE: WU) currently trades at close to $19 per share, around 34% below its pre-Covid-19 peak. WU, a global leader in cross-border money movement and payment services, saw its stock trading just above $28 in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the pandemic, and is still almost 34% below that level. The stock is at the same level as the March lows of 2020, compared to the S&P 500 which has more than doubled (up 105%) during this period. The easing of the lockdown restrictions and fast-paced Covid-19 vaccination program has helped the economic activity recover to a great extent. The same is evident from the improvement in WU’s transaction volumes over the recent quarters. Notably, The Western Union Company’s revenues for the first half of 2021 increased 8% y-o-y to $2.5 billion. That said, the revenue figure was still 7% below the half-yearly revenues in 2019. Further, WU is likely to post total revenues of around $1.32 billion in the third quarter (as per the consensus estimates) – up 6% y-o-y. This will enable the revenues for the first nine months to touch $3.8 billion, which is still 4% below the 2019 figure. This slow recovery in revenues is the main reason behind negative investor sentiment toward the stock.

