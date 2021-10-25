SMART Medical's G-EYE® Balloon Technology Shown to Increase Detection Rate of Colon Adenomas Compared to ENDOCUFF VISION® Technology, in a Multicenter Clinical Study
The study included 935 patients, randomized to G-EYE®- or ECV-assisted colonoscopy. Patient characteristics were similar in both groups, and withdrawal times were above the recommended 6-minute guideline threshold. Key findings from the study included:. Significant increase in ADR with G-EYE® over ECV (18% increase in overall ADR and 69%...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0