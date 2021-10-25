CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMART Medical's G-EYE® Balloon Technology Shown to Increase Detection Rate of Colon Adenomas Compared to ENDOCUFF VISION® Technology, in a Multicenter Clinical Study

Cover picture for the articleThe study included 935 patients, randomized to G-EYE®- or ECV-assisted colonoscopy. Patient characteristics were similar in both groups, and withdrawal times were above the recommended 6-minute guideline threshold. Key findings from the study included:. Significant increase in ADR with G-EYE® over ECV (18% increase in overall ADR and 69%...

Medscape News

Balloon-Enhanced Colonoscopy Finds More Adenomas

LAS VEGAS — The G-EYE colonoscope facilitates detection of adenomas more so than does the Endocuff Vision, researchers say. In the first head-to-head comparison of two mechanical enhancement colonoscopy devices, "the G-EYE demonstrated a meaningful increase in adenoma detection rate [ADR] over Endocuff, particularly for advanced adenomas," said Seth Gross, MD, a professor of medicine at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, New York City.
