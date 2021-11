Available in configurations for up to 4 sensor PODs with accompanying 6-foot RJ12 cords, each POD features industry-leading monitoring accuracy at ±0.2C for temperature and ±2% for relative humidity. EnviroLOK PODs communicate via SNMP or the PDU web server where alarm set-points can be updated for individual requirements. Their compact 1.4” x 1.4” x 0.81” size makes them easy to place in the rack using included magnetic mounting or convenient Velcro straps. Users can start with 2 PODs and daisy chains up to four PODs per rPDU as needed with the included cables. The battery-less PODs operate on low power via the provided cables, making them highly reliable and low maintenance. They feature a 3-year warranty and are available for order now, with prices starting at $89 and shipments starting in 10-12 weeks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO