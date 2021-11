Mr. Lei Cao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, "I am proud of everything we have achieved over the past 20 years and Sino-Global's strong financial position. Several quarters ago, we embarked on an ambitious strategic shift designed to propel our company into the future of commerce, while leveraging our extensive successes and global logistics network. After considerable thought and planning, we believe it is the right time to empower the next generation to execute the day-to-day operations with tireless and relentless focus. Mr Yang 'Leo' Jie is an outstanding executive who knows our business and will lead Sino-Global in this rapidly evolving business environment. He has worked closely with me and the Board over the past year and is the right choice to guide Sino-Global into the new era. I am highly confident Mr. Yang 'Leo' Jie has the insight and judgment to deliver the leadership we need today and longer-term. In my continuing role as Chairman, I look forward to partnering together to build value for all shareholders."

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO