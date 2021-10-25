CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Incredible videos show the Canadian Coast Guard using tugboats to drench an 853-foot cargo ship that caught on fire

By Connor Perrett
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideos the Canadian Coast Guard shared on Twitter Sunday show the agency using tugboats to drench the 853-foot cargo ship Zim Kingston with water after it caught fire on Saturday. Canadian officials on Sunday said the fire aboard the cargo ship had been "stabilized," adding that a crew of...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

