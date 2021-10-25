CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cresco Labs' Social Justice Report: Raised $250,000, Supported Cannabis-Related Expungements & Documentary On Michigan's Longest-Held Pot Prisoner

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) revealed Monday that its “Summer of Social Justice” initiative has raised more than $250,000 for social justice-focused community organizations and supported the expungement process for over 1,000 individuals with cannabis-related criminal records. The “Summer of Social Justice” initiative, launched June 19th – the 50th anniversary...

