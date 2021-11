AUSTIN, Texas — Matt Kreutz is a singer/songwriter born and raised in Austin. He started playing music at the age of six, and began with the violin. Both of his parents are musically inclined. Kreutz said his love for music had a lot to do with his parents, and being surrounded by the artists in Austin that he grew up with. He remembers going to Sixth Street, the Austin Symphony, and jazz bars. He said his dad would take him to Antone's when it was on Guadalupe Street.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO