CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Eastern Michigan University Professors Testify Before Michigan Lawmakers To Call For Modernized Laws That Protect Vulnerable Adults Against Online Predators

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two professors from Eastern Michigan University's College of Health and Human Services spoke to Michigan lawmakers in Lansing, advocating for new state laws to protect vulnerable adults with disabilities against online exploitation, abuse, aggression, and bullying.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Assistant Professor Annemarie Kelly and Associate Professor Christina Marsack-Topolewski, testified before the Michigan House Judiciary Committee. The testimony was broadcast live over public television and online.

Speaking in support of House Bills 4159 and 4160 , Kelly and Marsack-Topolewski implored legislators to modernize state laws to deter online abusers and hold perpetrators legally accountable for abuses against vulnerable adults. Kelly and Marsack-Topolewski analyzed the scientific, statistical, and legal bases for this new legislation. They demonstrated that vulnerable adults face the highest risk of exploitation by online predators.

The professors also discussed why Michigan needs to close the gap in current laws to reflect the risks associated with internet use. "Many vulnerable adults maintain social connections using the internet,"Marsack-Topolewski."The answer to predation concerns cannot be to keep vulnerable adults from using the internet."

"Existing Michigan laws already reflect that vulnerable adults deserve protections for in-person abuses," Kelly said. "These bills recognize that the exchange of sexually explicit visual material without consent from all parties is internet-based predation, aggression, and bullying." Kelly added.

If the bills are passed, it will become a criminal act in Michigan to threaten, intimidate, command, force, coerce, or exploit a vulnerable adult into providing sexually explicit material. Under Michigan law, vulnerable adults include any individual age 18 or over who, because of age, developmental disability, mental illness, or physical disability, requires supervision or personal care or lacks the personal and social skills required to live independently.

Professors Kelly and Marsack-Topolewski have collaborated on disability law and policy research for many years. They also work together on the Eastern Michigan University Aging Studies Program Committee.

About Eastern Michigan UniversityFounded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastern-michigan-university-professors-testify-before-michigan-lawmakers-to-call-for-modernized-laws-that-protect-vulnerable-adults-against-online-predators-301407657.html

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WILX-TV

Michigan lawmakers take aim at Eastern Sandhill Cranes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers are trying to pass a resolution that would allow people to hunt Eastern Sandhill Cranes. Those in favor of the resolution say that the cranes are overpopulated and threatening to farmers. Known for their bright red forehead and sandy gray feathers, the Eastern Sandhill...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Lawmakers Favor the University of Michigan over Michigan State University

The University of Michigan Wolverines take on the Michigan State Spartans this weekend, and a large number of Michigan residents will take sides over which school they like most. State lawmakers take sides, too, and their preferences matter a lot to the schools' bottom lines. The universities are taxpayer-funded institutions, and lawmakers get to reward the schools they like most with more taxpayer dollars. Most residents may not know this, but our lawmakers favor the University of Michigan. By a lot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Echo online

Eastern Michigan University faculty unions express frustrations over lack of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Eastern Michigan Students during class. The Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors released a statement Aug. 26 expressing disappointment and concern over the university’s COVID-19 safety protocols for the fall semester. One major cause of concern among association members is the university’s lack of COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Nearby...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Newspaper modernization protects Michigan citizens

The Michigan Senate recently unanimously passed the Newspaper Modernization bills, SB 258 and SB 259 sponsored by Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) and Sen. Curtis VanderWall (R-Ludington). Michigan law currently requires that public notices — notifying readers of such things as public hearings and budget approvals — are printed in their...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#Michigan House
Echo online

Fraternity terminates association with Eastern Michigan University following discourse over Title IX lawsuits

Eastern Michigan University announced the abrupt decision of Alpha Sigma Phi to terminate their association with the university Oct. 11. “It is clear from the fraternity’s action and decisions that the leadership of ASP and its members no longer elect to abide by University standards and guidelines for student groups,” President James Smith said in a written statement.
COLLEGES
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University receives $15K from the Ellucian Foundation to support students in need

YPSILANTI — Eastern Michigan University was selected as a 2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) scholarship recipient through the Ellucian Foundation. The PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship. EMU received $15K which will be distributed to 16 students to help cover...
YPSILANTI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Excitement builds on campus of Michigan State University ahead of game against University of Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – It is one of the most anticipated matchups in the history of this rivalry and kickoff is Saturday (Oct. 30) at Spartan Stadium. When you combine rivalry week with Halloween weekend you get State and Michigan gear coupled with costumes. Although it takes a certain level of fearlessness to walk through East Lansing in maize and blue on Friday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blac.media

Justice for Taleah Lowe: How Many More Must Die Before We Stop This?

It’s remarkable how many Black and Brown women, are reported to lead full, happy lives, and yet somehow when they’re discovered dead under suspicious circumstances, the conclusion reached by authorities is often suicide or “accidental without foul play.” That’s typically where investigations in the cases of these Black and Brown women begin and end.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy