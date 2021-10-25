CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hatcher Group Recognized With Two Coveted Industry Awards

By PR Newswire
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hatcher Group, a full-service strategic communications and marketing firm, has been recognized by Bethesda Magazine as one of 2021's Top Places to Work. Hatcher was one of 16 companies this year to be granted this designation.

"We are thrilled to be named as a top place to work by Bethesda Magazine," said Amy Squire Buckley, a Bethesda resident and partner at Hatcher. "Everyone on our team is incredibly focused not only on delivering exceptional work to advance the missions of our clients, but also on creating a work environment where individual efforts are celebrated and rewarded."

Bethesda Magazine's "Top Places to Work" identifies and recognizes the best employers in Montgomery County, MD and Upper Northwest DC each year, based on employee feedback. Hatcher rated highly in categories that included leadership, corporate culture, role satisfaction, and professional development. Winners will be featured in the November/ December 2021 issue of the magazine.

"At Hatcher, we make it a priority to empower our community," said Maia Alexander, the firm's vice president of talent and culture. "We are committed to purposefully developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We align our culture with core values that resonate with our work and consciously create opportunities for everyone to grow in their careers."

Hatcher has also been named this week by PRNEWS as a finalist for Agency of the Year: Medium (25 to 100 employees). For two decades, the Platinum PR Awards have been among the most coveted and competitive award in the communications field. Winners are celebrated for their innovation, industry knowledge, achievements, and groundbreaking results. This year's winners will be announced next month.

These accolades follow Hatcher's announcement earlier this year of the acquisition of Horne Creative Group. The acquisition combined the talents of two purpose-driven firms and has expanded the scope of services Hatcher can provide to its growing portfolio of government, nonprofit, and foundation clients. Hatcher's team has grown to nearly 60 marketing and communications strategists, designers, digital experts, multimedia creators, event producers, writers and editors, and more.

About Hatcher The Hatcher Group is a full-service communications and marketing firm headquartered in the D.C. metropolitan area. Hatcher is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). For over 20 years, Hatcher has developed and executed effective communications strategies for mission-driven organizations. Hatcher is proudly committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace powered by purpose.

Media Contact: Kristen Peterson (410) 267-4156; kpeterson@thehatchergroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hatcher-group-recognized-with-two-coveted-industry-awards-301407620.html

SOURCE The Hatcher Group

