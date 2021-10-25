My Fears About Childbirth Were Soothed By A Horror Movie From 1983

Something about dolls, puppets, and ventriloquist dummies is just inherently creepy. Maybe it’s their staring eye, their garishly-colored bodies, or something else that feels as though it’s simply…wrong. Whatever it is tends to make for great cinema since there have been plenty of movies concerning these miniature human-shaped monsters. Dolls, Child’s Play, The Puppetmaster, Annabelle, you name it, the horror aspect is there. Dead Silence is one of those movies that might have flown under the radar a bit, but the creepy nature of this movie is still present, even if it’s a bit simplistic when looking at the overall story. The story of Mary Shaw, a noted ventriloquist, is one that reads kind of like an elderly, female Freddy Krueger, especially since once she’s humiliated in front of a crowd she’s accused of kidnapping the young boy that pointed out that he could see her mouth moving. The woman was killed by the townsfolk and buried along with her dolls, the only ‘children’ that she’d ever had. All in all, the movie is kind of ridiculous while it tries to create a serious atmosphere around its premise.

