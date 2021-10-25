CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder Has Long Been Committed To Initiatives That Create More Equitable Opportunities In Both Its Workplace And Across The Trucking Industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Ryder System, Inc. Report, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, has been recognized as a "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation" for the third consecutive year. Recipients are selected by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), and honors leading companies that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their work environments and are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry. This year, 15,000 votes were cast to identify the top companies working to advance the employment of women in the trucking industry.

Ryder has long been committed to initiatives that create more equitable opportunities in both its workplace and across the trucking industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Ryder is proud to be a company that is committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion among our employees and recognizing the impact that women have in our industry," says Diana Anderson, vice president of talent management and human resources at Ryder, who also heads-up Ryder's diversity and inclusion initiatives. "With more than 1,300 women currently in leadership positions throughout our operations in the United States and Canada, we remain dedicated to our ongoing commitment to gender diversity through initiatives to recruit and retain women in the industry."

The 2021 WIT nominations were evaluated based on several key features that distinguish companies based on various elements including: corporate culture that fosters gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work arrangements; and professional development and career advancement opportunities. The award was given based on an industry-wide vote involving professionals in transportation - including executive management, operations and human resources/talent management executives, and professional drivers.

"As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature the companies that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. "We applaud their efforts and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve."

Ryder's workforce is critical to the success of its business, and Ryder recognizes the value of investing in the development of employees - with a focus on diversity, equality, and leadership development. So far, in 2021, 22% of Ryder's new hires were female; bringing the overall total of women within the transportation and logistics company to 24%. Ryder actively participates in the Women In Trucking Association and supports its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face while working in the trucking industry.

Ryder continues to be recognized as an employer of choice for women, with Forbes recently honoring Ryder as one of "America's Best Employers for Diversity" and "Best Employer for Women." Additionally, five women leaders at Ryder were recognized as part of WIT's 2021 list of "Top Women to Watch in Transportation."

To view the full 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" list, visit: http://www.womenintrucking.org/press-releases/women-in-trucking-association-names-2021-top-companies-for-women-to-work-for-in-transportation.

About Women in Trucking Association

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17% of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Ryder System, Inc. Report is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our diversity and inclusion initiatives, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

