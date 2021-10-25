CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies that pay ransomware attackers get thumbs down from consumers

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of those surveyed by data management firm Cohesity said that companies that pay the ransom in an attack encourage ransomware and bad actors. One of the biggest questions faced by an organization hit by ransomware is whether to pay the ransom. Many do pay simply because they feel...

www.techrepublic.com

Dark Reading

3 Security Lessons Learned From the Kaseya Ransomware Attack

Ransomware attacks targeting the supply chain are increasing in frequency, along with the cost of ransom payments. In the first half of 2021, the average ransomware payment totaled $512,000, a 171% increase from $312,000 in 2020. More so, the amount these attackers request has also increased, with the average ransomware demand in 2021 being $5.3 million, up 518% from the 2020 average of $847,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Schreiber Foods back to normal after ransomware attack shuts down milk plants

Schreiber Foods said its plants and distribution centers are back up and running after a ransomware attack took down their systems earlier last weekend. The food production giant became the latest critical industry company to be hit with ransomware in recent months as cybercriminals continue to show little fear in attacking a variety of industries. Schreiber Foods mostly focuses on yogurt, processed and natural cheese as well as cream cheese.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Computer Weekly

How ransomware crews pile on the pressure to get victims to pay

The tactics and techniques used by ransomware gangs to pressure their victims into paying a ransom are moving beyond simply threatening to publish data online or sell it to others, new insight from Sophos’s Rapid Response team has revealed. Sophos’s researchers want to highlight the shift in ransomware pressure techniques...
PUBLIC SAFETY
oakpark.com

Candy production impacted by ransomware attack

A ransomware attack directed at the makers of Brach’s Candy Corn and dozens of other candy and cookie brands has impacted production at Ferrara Candy’s factories just ahead of Halloween, according to a statement released by the company. A company spokesperson would not release details on the attack or the...
FOREST PARK, IL
milwaukeesun.com

Sinclair nationwide tv network shut down by ransomware attack

An outage on 16th October that affected Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates many local TV stations across the U.S., was due to a ransomware attack. The attack prevented Sinclair from broadcasting local news, sports and other scheduled content. Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, affecting some high-profile companies this year,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eccalifornian.com

Ransomware: To pay or not to pay?

Ransomware is a massive problem that doesn’t just affect corporations. It’s also a danger to ordinary citizens and government entities. Ransomware locks out the rightful user of a computer or computer network and holds the information hostage until the victim pays a fee. Hackers are also known for threatening to leak sensitive information to get victims to meet their demands.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Coast News

Commentary: Ransomware — To pay or not to pay?

Ransomware is a massive problem that doesn’t just affect corporations. It’s also a danger to ordinary citizens and government entities. Ransomware locks out the rightful user of a computer or computer network and holds the information hostage until the victim pays a fee. Hackers are also known for threatening to leak sensitive information to get victims to meet their demands.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

PHI stolen from vendor in ransomware attack, exposing Humana and Anthem members

Anthem and Humana began notifying members their protected health information has been exposed in a ransomware attack on a billing vendor. PracticeMax, a provider of billing and IT solutions to healthcare organizations, experienced a ransomware attack from April 17 to May 5. The company discovered it was under attack May 1.
ECONOMY
CFO.com

How to Survive a Ransomware Attack

What should a company do when cyber criminals attack its systems and demand a ransom? Unfortunately, the increase in ransomware incidents forces a growing number of businesses to answer that question. How organizations handle the minutes, hours, and days following a ransomware attack determines how much it hurts their finances,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Preparing for Ransomware Attacks in the Education Sector

A spate of recent ransomware incidents affecting the education sector has led to the loss of student coursework, financial records and data relating to COVID-19 testing. Matthew Trump, senior IT security officer for the University of London, U.K., outlines incident response strategies to avoid such consequences. Trump highlights the importance...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

Sinclair Broadcast says it is investigating ransomware attack that took data from its networks, shares down 1.5% premarket

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares slid 1.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the operator of TV stations said it is investigating a potential cybersecurity incident. The Baltimore, Md.-based Sinclair said it has identified that certain servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware and that some of its networks were disrupted and data was taken. The company is working to determine what information the taken data contained and will take actions as appropriate. "Promptly upon detection of the security event, senior management was notified, and the company implemented its incident response plan, took measures to contain the incident, and launched an investigation," the company said in a statement. "Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals were engaged. The Company also notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies." For now, the company said the incident has disrupted parts of its business, including the provision of local ads to local broadcast stations on behalf of clients. It is working to restore operations. It's too early to say if the incident will have a material impact on financial results. Shares are down 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
MARKETS
fox35orlando.com

Sinclair ransomware attack: Media company says it suffered data breach

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it's suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained. The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Sinclair Broadcast 'Disrupted’ by Ransomware Attack

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The TV giant Sinclair Broadcast Group said it was hacked. According to a press release on Monday, the company said it detected a ransomware attack on Saturday. The hackers encrypted "certain servers and workstations," stole data, and disrupted some of its TV stations, according to the announcement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Microsoft warns of new supply chain attacks by Russian-backed Nobelium group

The cybercrime group behind the SolarWinds hack remains focused on the global IT supply chain, says Microsoft, with 140 resellers and service providers targeted since May. The Russian-backed hacking group responsible for the SolarWinds attack has been targeting more companies with the goal of disrupting the worldwide IT supply chain. In a blog post published Monday, Microsoft cautioned of new attacks by Nobelium, revealing that it notified 140 resellers and technology service providers targeted by the group. As part of an ongoing investigation, Microsoft said it believes as many as 14 of these organizations have been compromised since May.
PUBLIC SAFETY
