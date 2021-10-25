CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow Flying Feline Superhero Cannabis The Cat To Utah's First State Expo On Legal Marijuana Use

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A flying feline superhero's magic carpet lands in Utah Oct. 30 to help parents dispel myths on the use of legal cannabis.

Jerry Frye, the author of two children's books and the companion coloring book, will introduce the adventures of Cannabis the Cat on the western leg of his 7,000-mile book promotion tour.

Frye will appear at the first annual Cannabis Utah Health and Wellness Expo 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. The event will also include talks by elected and state health officials, attorneys in the field, vendor booths, a deejay and celebrity guests.

"' Cannabis The Cat to The Rescue' and the newly released 'Cannabis The Cat Goes to Washington' are designed to start the conversation on legal hemp and marijuana use," Frye said about the ongoing series.

"'Cannabis the Cat' takes children on an educational adventure with the hemp plant. The books are perfect for parents needing a starting point for the conversation about drugs," Frye said about the books lushly illustrated by Mike Motz.

"'Cannabis the Cat' is a fun way to introduce younger readers to the legal uses of the cannabis plant in a way that is not attached to negative stereotypes," Frye said. "We strongly urge all kids to talk to their parents about marijuana, because no one else will."

All three books are available through Frye's website at https://cannabisthecat.com/ Frye can also be reached for appearances and book signings by clicking on author.

For print and Kindle versions through Amazon, visit https://www.amazon.com/Cannabis-Cat-Rescue-Adventures-ebook/dp/B095BPF9PT

Among the reviews online at Amazon:

  • Purchased this for my nephew's son. The illustrations are absolutely adorable!! The literary content is spot-on and very informative. Hope to follow all of Cannabis The Cat Adventures.
  • Great book for educating on the medicinal benefits of cannabis and to show that the plant does not need to be shown in a negative light. Well written and well illustrated!
  • This is a great book and I believe will help remove the stigma around cannabis.

A portion from the sale of all books and future books will be donated to NORML, the National Organization for Reforming Marijuana Laws.

The Cannabis Utah Health and Wellness Expo is an educational event to help spread awareness and knowledge about the laws, rules and regulations and guidelines on Utah's medical marijuana, CBD and hemp. For a schedule and tickets, visit https://numotionproductions.com/expo-info

Media Contact: Jerry Frye 219.229.3815 321721@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/follow-flying-feline-superhero-cannabis-the-cat-to-utahs-first-state-expo-on-legal-marijuana-use-301407652.html

SOURCE Jerry Frye

