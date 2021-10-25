CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back...

www.timesdaily.com

KREX

Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
POLITICS
State
Washington State
WSJM

Iran will resume indirect talks with US to revive nuclear deal, top negotiator says

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iran has agreed to restart negotiations over its nuclear program next month, its chief negotiator said Wednesday. Those talks, in which Iran and the U.S. have engaged through intermediaries, come as the Obama-era nuclear deal hangs by a thread and amid warnings about Iran’s nuclear advances since Iran halted talks in June.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran agrees to restart nuclear talks as pressure grows

Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin. Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran. On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said he saw progress in talks with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, who also went to Tehran earlier this month. "We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Bagheri, who serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Iran agrees to resume Vienna nuclear talks in November

Iran's new chief nuclear negotiator said following a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday that Iran would resume negotiations in Vienna before the end of November, with the exact date to be set next week. Why it matters: The Vienna talks have been frozen since Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi,...
MIDDLE EAST
#Ap#Iranian
Birmingham Star

US Envoy Says Iran Nuclear Deal Effort Is at 'Critical Phase'

WASHINGTON - Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a 'critical phase' and Tehran's reasons for avoiding talks are wearing thin, a U.S. official said Monday while raising the possibility of further diplomacy even if the deal cannot be resuscitated. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Russian envoy backs Iran demand for US nuclear deal guarantee

Russia’s lead negotiator at stalled multi-power talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal said Iran’s demand for a guarantee from the U.S. government that it won’t quit the landmark accord again is “logical and justifiable.”. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
101 WIXX

Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks – SPA

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed on Wednesday the Iranian nuclear talks, state news agency SPA reported. SPA said Farhan and Malley, who is in an official visit to Riyadh, also discussed “the importance of strengthening joint...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Blinken won’t rule out military force against Iran over nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
MILITARY
KREX

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Iran says Israel, U.S. likely behind cyberattack on gas stations

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran's civil defence chief on Saturday accused Israel and the United States of being the likely culprits behind a cyberattack which disrupted gasoline sales across the Islamic Republic, but said a technical investigation was yet to be completed. "We are still unable to say forensically,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will require companies with at least 100 workers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave to recover from effects of the shots, a Biden administration official said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US flies bomber over Middle East in show of force to Iran

A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allies including Israel has flown over key waterways in the Middle East where American and Iranian naval vessels have faced off. Fighter jets from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all US allies opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, escorted the US bomber over their respective airspaces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

