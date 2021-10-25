CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Unemployment Insurance Fraud

By (Erin Crooks)
KJCT8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In this edition of Fraud Friday, we’re talking...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Kjct
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy