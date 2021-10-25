Highway 59 closed near Merced after big rig crash

Caltrans crews have shut down both directions of State Route 59 south of Merced after a big rig crash on Monday morning.

Officials say the highway is closed between Dickerson Ferry Road and Sandy Mush Road.

Crews were out trying to clear the debris from the smashed semi-truck. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route during their commute.