Public Health

S.Africa’s Aspen aims to sharply increase COVID-19 vaccine capacity

By Reuters
 7 days ago
GQEBERHA, South Africa (Reuters) -South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3 billion doses a year by February 2024, up from a current annual output of around 250 million doses, the company’s CEO told Reuters on Monday. Aspen is doing the...

Here’s What Increases Your Risk Of Contracting COVID-19 Even While Fully Vaccinated!

While you are much less likely to get hospitalized for COVID-19 if you are vaccinated, that is not to say that you can’t catch the virus at all!. One new study from the UK discovered that 1 in every 500 people (0.2 percent of the population) can still go through a breakthrough infection in spite of having received both doses of an anti-COVID vaccine.
Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the […]
Indonesia is first to approve Novavax Covid vaccine

Indonesia, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, became the first country to approve the new vaccine for Covid-19 created by US-based Novavax, the company announced Monday. "Novavax continues to deliver regulatory filings that we expect will bring the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 data to the world," Erck said. la/seb/pmh/mlm
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine increases response among patients with cancer

Patients undergoing active chemotherapy for solid tumor cancers mounted an antibody response similar to healthy individuals after a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study in Nature Medicine. “Patients with solid tumors on active cytotoxic treatment experienced a diminished immune response to the two-dose mRNA COVID-19...
Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Who's required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While waiting for the White House to review the rules on a federal vaccine mandate, some states and cities have taken vaccine requirements into their own hands. For instance, there's a new mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. Los Angeles approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate earlier this month, which will require people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places, starting Nov. 4. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups -- which could happen as early as November.
National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
South Africans go to polls to vote... and get jabbed

South Africans showed little appetite for local elections on Monday, but many were drawn to polling stations for a separate reason -- to get an anti-Covid jab. Authorities have set up nearly 1,000 pop-up clinics near polling stations across the country. Other clinics adjusted their hours and operations to accommodate voters, all to huge publicity aimed at overcoming vaccine hesitancy. Jabulani Twala got his vaccine at Kopanong Community Centre in Soweto before walking next door to vote.
Comments / 0

