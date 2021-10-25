CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House 'deeply alarmed' by apparent military takeover in Sudan

 7 days ago
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military...

New York Post

Kamala Harris gets COVID booster shot on the fake White House set

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled up her sleeve for a third COVID-19 shot Saturday. Harris took a seat on the faux White House set that has earned mockery this month to receive her booster jab from a member of the White House Medical Unit. “Let’s get vaccinated and we will...
POTUS
KTVZ

Massive crowds demonstrate against military takeover in Sudan

Hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating across Sudan in protest of Monday’s military’s takeover, marking the largest protest against the coup yet. The streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were packed with protesters on Saturday morning, with demonstrators chanting anti-military slogans and waving anti-coup banners. “No for military rule,...
PROTESTS
industryglobalnews24.com

US suspends US$700 million aid to Sudan after military takeover

The United States has suspended US$700 million aid to Sudan. The United States of America has urged for an immediate restoration of a civilian government, after the military takeover. Highlights. United States suspends US$700 million aid to Sudan. PM Abdalla Hamdok and his wife are taken away from their home.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

International Community Condemns Apparent Military Coup in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the "immediate" release of Sudan's detained leaders following an apparent military coup. "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter, referencing the landmark power-sharing agreement that Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed in 2019 after months of deadly protests.
WORLD
Reuters

White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan takeover -Sullivan

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is looking at a full range of economic tools to respond to the military takeover in Sudan and has been in close contact with Gulf countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Sudan's military dissolved a power-sharing government...
POTUS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US ‘deeply alarmed’ by reports of possible Sudan coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — The U.S. government has responded to reports that a possible military coup is unfolding in Sudan, which has been grappling with a transition to democracy in the wake of the 2019 ouster of its former autocratic leader, Omar al-Bashir. In a statement early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy...
WORLD
The Week

Sudan civilian leaders arrested in apparent military coup

Top members of Sudan's civilian government were arrested Monday in an apparent coup following weeks between the military and civilian leaders they are supposed to be sharing power with during a rocky democratic transition period. At least four Cabinet ministers are reported to have been arrested by the military. Sudan's information ministry said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been placed under house arrest. The internet is reportedly down in Khartoum, the capital, and much of the rest of Sudan.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup. Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.
WORLD
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
Metro International

Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -State oil company workers and doctors in Sudan said on Wednesday they were joining protests against the military coup that has derailed the country’s planned transition to democracy. Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday’s takeover led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,...
PROTESTS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

