CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov. Mills to introduce plan to get more Mainers to work in health care

By WGME
WPFO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will introduce a plan to get more Mainers into the...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 19

Fastoff
7d ago

Give the new employees incentives and the old employees will wonder why they have been so dedicated for so long. Regulations and poor fixes have destroyed the Healthcare system.

Reply(9)
6
Bill Spaulding II
7d ago

Been working for 7 years and every time they do a pay increase it makes it so I make the same a a guy that’s been there for 10 min

Reply(1)
4
Kari
7d ago

drop the vaccine mandate and they would go back. her bribes aren't going to do anything

Reply(2)
8
Related
NBC News

9,000 N.Y.C. workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

About 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 9 in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, de Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing. New York has more than 300,000 city employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Health
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Government
CBS News

California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

A California man is facing criminal charges stemming from the violent assault of an American Airlines flight attendant last week. Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities announced Monday. The flight from New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
CBS News

Barclays bank CEO quits in shadow of probe of Jeffrey Epstein ties

British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy